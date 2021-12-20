Why Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Falling

Shares of several retail & apparel companies, including Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY), are trading lower amid continued COVID-19 omicron variant concerns, which have prompted travel restrictions in some nations and added to lockdown fears. Omicron concerns have also caused uncertainty amid the holiday shopping season.

Several retail companies were trading lower last week as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess tapering outlook. Expected rate hikes for 2022 could weigh on the broader market.

Bed Bath & Beyond is a home furnishings retailer, operating around 1,000 stores in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico. Stores carry an assortment of branded bed and bath accessories, kitchen textiles and cooking supplies.

Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week high of $53.90 and a 52-week low of $13.38.