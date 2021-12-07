 Skip to main content

Why Jumia Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 07, 2021 11:24am   Comments
Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) is trading significantly higher Tuesday after the company announced the highlights of its 2021 Black Friday campaign.

Jumia said that gross merchandise value reached $150 million, representing an increase of 30% year-over-year. Orders totaled 4.3 million, representing an increase of 39% year-over-year.

Jumia said it had a record of almost 40 million unique visitors on its platforms during the shopping period, representing an increase of 27% year-over-year.

"Having introduced the Black Friday shopping festival concept in Africa in 2012, it has now become a much-awaited campaign for our consumers, sellers and ecosystem partners," Jumia said.

Jumia is the pan-African e-commerce platform, consisting of a marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers.

JMIA Price Action: Jumia has traded as high as $69.89 and as low as $9.94 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 21.40% at $13.44 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Jumia.

