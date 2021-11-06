Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Alleghany, Blade Air Mobility, Gene Therapy Picks And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story examines the bubbles in cryptocurrency, meme stocks and non-fungible tokens.

Other featured articles discuss the stocks powering 2021's top dividend mutual funds and what comes next now that the pandemic trade is over.

Also, see the prospects for gene therapy stocks, a different kind of ride-sharing provider and a mini Berkshire Hathaway.

"Weird Finance: The Bubbles in Crypto, Meme Stocks and NFTs" by Jack Hough discusses why a decade of near-zero interest rates has fueled a bubble of bubbles across assets real and virtual. However, not everything is overpriced says Barron's. Does that include Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) or Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT)?

In "Gene Therapy Is a Huge Opportunity. It Pays to be Patient," Bill Alpert makes the case that while biotechs and big pharma companies are targeting diabetes, cardiovascular problems and even wrinkles, gene therapy is one opportunity where it pays to be patient. Featured stocks include Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) and Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERV).

Al Root's "Why Blade Stock Is Ready to Take Off" points out that, like the ride-sharing giants, air-mobility company Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ: BLDE) does not own vehicles, but managing routes for helicopters is far more complicated than directing a fleet of drivers. No need to call it the Uber of the Sky, says Barron's. The stock can take off without that comparison.

Industry improvement in pricing policies and gains from its noninsurance businesses stand to bolster Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) and its stock. So says "Why This Insurance Conglomerate Should Not Be Overlooked" by Andrew Bary. Find out why Barron's see this New York-based company as a smaller-scale version of the Berkshire Hathaway model.

See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Airbnb, Apple, Ford, GE, Nvidia And More

In Lawrence C. Strauss's "Meet the 6 Big Stocks Powering 2021's Top Dividend Mutual Funds," discover why AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) and others are the leaders of the pack here. The article also considers the impact of a 1% tax on share buybacks.

"The Pandemic Trade Is Over. What's Next?" by Eric J. Savitz explores how Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON), Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) and other pandemic plays are under pressure as consumers head for stores, vacations and gyms. Find out why Barron's believes that the cloud is one tech trend that is proving resilient in the reopening.

Also in this week's Barron's:

How the fund industry can make real progress on diversity

Whether COVID-19 has created a new labor movement

Why the good jobs report is a boon for stocks

Why American stagnation is a myth

How to play a market bubble

How to play the gridlock in Washington

Whether unloved gold offers any opportunities

How China got the jump on building the metaverse

Repaying your mortgage early vs. riding stock market gains

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.