Cramer Gives His Opinion On Carnival Corp, Doximity And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) is good, but Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) is better.
Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) is such a brilliant company, said Cramer.
Electric scooters business is a bad business, said Cramer. He would stay away from Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ).
Cramer is a believer in Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ: BLDE) and he finds the stock very inexpensive. He would stay with the stock.
Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) has been a winner and Cramer said he continues to think it's going to be a winner.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundSmall Cap Media