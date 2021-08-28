The Latest Barron's Picks And Pans: Dell, Hertz, HP, Lululemon, Robinhood And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story examines where to find opportunities in China's stock market now.

Other featured articles discuss a fund manager's picks for a pricey market and housing stocks poised to keep rising because there is no bubble yet.

Also, see the prospects for a plastics company, PC makers, an athleisure retailer, a car rental play and more.

"Where to Find Opportunities in China's Stock Market" by Reshma Kapadia suggests that investors are running scared from China's stocks, like JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) and Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC). Has the Red Dragon become uninvestible? No, says Barron's, but it has gotten a lot more complicated.

In "People Hate Plastic. They Should Love This Plastics Stock," Al Root discusses how Indiana-based Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY), a maker of plastic packaging products, has not been able to keep up with the S&P 500, but if consumer perceptions around its main products change, so could its performance. That would create a buying opportunity for investors.

Eric J. Savitz's "'Hybrid Meetings' Will Become the Norm. This Cheap Stock Could Be a Winner" points out that Plantronics Inc (NYSE: POLY), the producer of conference-room products and office headsets, is turning itself around after a disappointing merger. See why an expected surge in mixed in-person and virtual meetings is a huge potential opportunity for Poly, as the company is better known.

The featured portfolio manager can go anywhere in his asset-allocation fund, and right now he likes D R Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) and others. So says "The Stock Market Is Pricey. 6 Stocks This Fund Manager Likes Now" by Sarah Max. See what has attracted him to homebuilders and financial giants.

In Eric J. Savitz's "Buoyed by the PC Boom, HP Inc. and Dell Look Attractive...and Cheap," discover why Barron's believes that, even if sales of personal computer decelerate from their pandemic surge, there are still plenty of things to like about PC giants HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) and Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL).

"Housing Isn't a Bubble Yet. These Stocks Could Keep Climbing" by Ben Levisohn explores why, as sharp as the rise in home prices has been, they have a way to go before reaching the level of the 2007 housing bubble. That means the rally in housing stocks like PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) and Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) still has legs.

Once a pandemic darling, Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) stock has fallen out of favor with investors, according to Ben Levisohn's "Lululemon Stock Is Ready to Get Moving Again." Find out why Barron's suggests that second-quarter earnings might just be the catalyst the athleisure retailer needs to regain momentum.

In "Hertz Stock Looks Appealing. The Warrants Might Be Even Better," Andrew Bary makes the case that shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZZ), which emerged from bankruptcy on June 30, look tempting. However, the vehicle rental company's warrants may be the better bet. See why the current quarter could be even better than the successful second quarter.

Avi Salzman's "When It Comes to Valuing Robinhood, Analysts Are All Over the Map" claims that the underlying question for Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is how to put a stock price on its ability to disrupt stock and crypto trading — or even broader financial services. Thus far, there are wide differences in analyst opinion, says the article.

Also in this week's Barron's:

How to buy Chinese stocks that are not U.S.-listed.

Why SPAC listings suddenly slammed on the brakes

A review of housing booms and busts

Market reaction to Fed Chair Powell's latest commentary

What Brazil's efforts to get ahead of inflation mean for stocks

Why, even though big job gains are over, the Fed is on the right track

How water getting more expensive is an opportunity

Pushing back on big banks funding climate change

