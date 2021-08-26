Cramer Gives His Opinion On Applied Materials, Coinbase And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported an excellent quarter. People who were selling the stock didn't know what they were doing, he added. He thinks the stock is buyable.
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is an inexpensive stock, said Cramer. He doesn't really care for the management. Cramer would have up to 5% of a portfolio in crypto.
Cramer likes Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) very much. He doesn't think the quarter was nearly as bad as the sellers said.
Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) is so cheap and you should buy the stock, said Cramer.
Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) is a buy, said Cramer. He doesn't understand why someone hasn't taken a run at that company already.
