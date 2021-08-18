If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Amazon, Alibaba Or Jumia?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to more than 2,000 Benzinga visitors about popular e-commerce stocks:

If you had $5,000, would you put it on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) or Jumia Technologies AG - ADR (NYSE: JMIA)?

Amazon: 44.1%

Alibaba: 21.2%

Jumia: 34.7%

Amazon Plans To Spend On Supplies and Services: American multinational tech giant Amazon led the way with 44.1% of support in this week’s study.

On July 29, Amazon reported quarterly earnings of $15.12 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $12.22. Amazon also reported quarterly sales of $113.08 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $115.07 billion.

Amazon shares are also trading lower by around 10% since the July 29 report.

In recent news, Amazon announced last week the company is on pace to spend more than $120 billion on supplies and services from businesses in the U.S. in 2021.

Amazon said the purchases were from more than 200,000 companies — such as electric vehicle manufacturers, cardboard box producers and construction and engineering firms — operating in communities across the country that help keep Amazon running.

Amazon added 2021 spending represents an increase of 20% year-over-year and does not include any of the products Amazon buys and sells to customers in its stores.

Jumia Driving the "Diversity of Digital and Financial Services": And in second place, Jumia was chosen by 34.7% of investors in this week’s study.

On Aug. 10, Jumia Technologies reported second-quarter sales of $40.20 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $42.34 million. This is a roughly 4.5% increase over sales of $38.48 million in the same period last year.

During the second quarter of 2021, Jumia said in its earnings report the company continued to drive the diversity of digital and financial services available to consumers on the JumiaPay app, adding 19 new services.

Jumia noted that in Morocco the Jawaz solution is now available to customers on JumiaPay, allowing them to pay highway toll fees on the JumiaPay app without the need to stop at physical tolls booths during a trip.

Alibaba's Mixed Results: Alibaba received 21.2% of support in this week’s survey.

On Aug. 3, Alibaba reported quarterly earnings of $2.57 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.24. Alibaba also reported quarterly sales of $31.86 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $32.54 billion.

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Alibaba, have been trading lower in recent weeks amid regulatory concerns and after Chinese regulators drafted rules targeting unfair competition in the internet sector.

Alibaba shares are trading lower by around 24% on a year-to-date basis.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in August 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 2,000 adults.

Image by Anand Kumar from Pixabay