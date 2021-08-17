What's Happening With Express Shares Tuesday?

Shares of companies in the broader retail sector, including Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) are trading lower following a drop in US retail sales. COVID-19 concerns and weak data have also led to fears of slowing economic growth.

Express shares are also trading lower by 11.2% over the past 5 sessions amid COVID-19 Delta variant concerns.

Express is a United States-based specialty apparel retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear and going-out.

Express is trading lower by approximately 8.6% at $5.44. Express has a 52-week high of $13.97 and a 52-week low of $0.57.