Cramer Gives His Opinion On Zillow, SoFi And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said this is a decent level at which to buy Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ: ZG) with mortgage rates so low.

Cramer is a buyer of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN). He likes its migraine drug.

Lightning Emotors Inc (NYSE: ZEV) had a big move on Wednesday. He feels like we missed the move.

Cramer likes Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) better than Sumo Logic Inc (NASDAQ: SUMO).

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (NASDAQ: ATCX) has just had a big gain, said Cramer. He thinks we missed the stock.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a great stock to buy for the long term, said Cramer.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is a little controversial, said Cramer.