 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Zillow, SoFi And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 8:18am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said this is a decent level at which to buy Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ: ZG) with mortgage rates so low.

Cramer is a buyer of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN). He likes its migraine drug.

Lightning Emotors Inc (NYSE: ZEV) had a big move on Wednesday. He feels like we missed the move.

Cramer likes Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) better than Sumo Logic Inc (NASDAQ: SUMO).

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (NASDAQ: ATCX) has just had a big gain, said Cramer. He thinks we missed the stock.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a great stock to buy for the long term, said Cramer.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is a little controversial, said Cramer.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZG)

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2021
Why Shares Of Zillow Are Trading Lower Today
Rents Hit New Highs As First-Time Homebuyers Struggle To Save For Down Payments
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundSmall Cap Media