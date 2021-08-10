Cramer Weighs In On Lyft, Stem and More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) had a better quarter than Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) so he would rather buy Lyft. But that's a very speculative segment, he added.

Cramer would ring the register in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: GNOG).

He would buy Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) at its current price level as he noticed some insider buying in the name.

Stem Inc (NYSE: STEM) is a buy, said Cramer.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) is expensive, but it's always expensive because it's good, said Cramer.

Instead of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), Cramer would rather buy Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A).