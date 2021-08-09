 Skip to main content

Why Blink Charging And ChargePoint Are Soaring Higher Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 09, 2021 3:54pm   Comments
Shares of EV charging companies, including Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) and ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT), are trading higher on reports US House Democrats are seeking $85 billion in funding for EV charging infrastructure.

Blink Charging is an owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging services. The company offers both residential and commercial EV charging equipment, enabling EV drivers to easily recharge at various location types. 

Blink Charging is trading higher by 5% at $35.65.

Blink Charging has a 52-week high of $64.50 and a 52-week low of $5.77.

ChargePoint operates electric vehicle charging networks. The company's cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types.

Chargepoint is trading higher by 8.3% at $25.79.

Chargepoint has a 52-week high of $49.48 and a 52-week low of $10.05.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

