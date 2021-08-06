Why BeyondSpring's Stock Is Soaring Higher

BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares are trading higher by 22.5% at $26.59 Friday afternoon on continued strength after the company earlier in the week announced results from its DUBLIN-3 trial of plinabulin in combination with docetaxel, which met its primary endpoint.

BeyondSpring is engaged in clinical-stage biopharmaceutical activities focused on the development of cancer therapies.

BeyondSpring is also focused on including immuno-oncology agents. The company has created Plinabulin which is a marine-derived small molecule with a number of distinct biological activities that may provide multiple therapeutic opportunities.

BeyondSpring has a 52-week high of $30.01 and a 52-week low of $8.90.