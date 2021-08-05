 Skip to main content

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 5

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 3:42pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jenny Harrington recommended a long position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM). It has a 5.8% dividend yield and it has just posted better than expected earnings.

Pete Najarian bought calls in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL). He noticed high options activity in the name.

Josh Brown would stay long Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER).

Stephen Weiss is a buyer of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA).

