'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 3

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 5:42pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said he likes Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SWBI). He saw some call activity in the name on Tuesday.

Michael Farr wants to buy FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX).

Stephanie Link would be a buyer of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI).

Josh Brown likes Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY). He said the stock is breaking out of a five-year consolidation period.

 

