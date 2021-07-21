Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Palantir, Penn National Gaming And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) has got a lot of smart people behind it. He finds it tiresome.

Instead of Tattooed Chef Inc (NASDAQ: TTCF), Cramer would buy Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND).

Cramer would like to buy Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV).

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is making a comeback and it is okay to own it, said Cramer.

Instead of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X), Cramer would consider buying Nucor Corporation or Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF).

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) is doing incredibly well, said Cramer. He likes the stock and the outdoor thesis.

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) needs a football season, said Cramer. That is when Barstool shines and it will shine again, he added.