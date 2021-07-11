Cramer Gives His Opinion On AT&T, Cemex And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is not a fan of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). For growth, he would go with T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) and for income, he recommended Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ).

Instead of Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL), Cramer would buy Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). He also likes Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) at its current price.

Cramer is not a buyer of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS).

Cemex SAB de CV ADR (NYSE: CX) is a great play on infrastructure, said Cramer. He likes the stock.

Cramer prefers Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) over Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT).

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is a very inexpensive stock, said Cramer.