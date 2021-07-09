'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 9

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he bought SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSE: XOP).

Kevin O'Leary likes Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ: VWE) in the long-term.

Jim Lebenthal said QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is the next one to break out.

Degas Wright is a buyer of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE: COR).

Shannon Saccocia wants to buy salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).