'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 9
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he bought SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSE: XOP).
Kevin O'Leary likes Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ: VWE) in the long-term.
Jim Lebenthal said QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is the next one to break out.
Degas Wright is a buyer of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE: COR).
Shannon Saccocia wants to buy salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).
