 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 9

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 3:11pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he bought SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSE: XOP).

Kevin O'Leary likes Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ: VWE) in the long-term.

Jim Lebenthal said QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is the next one to break out.

Degas Wright is a buyer of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE: COR).

Shannon Saccocia wants to buy salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COR + CRM)

EXCLUSIVE: AvePoint CEO TJ Jiang Talks Microsoft Partnership, SaaS, Earnings On 'SPACs Attack'
The Chinese Leader in Customer Engagement Solutions Expecting 50% Y-o-Y Revenue Growth in 2021
Disney And Caterpillar Lead The Dow Jones Lower Tuesday
What's The Latest On The Salesforce Acquisition Of Slack?
Slack Juices Up Hybrid Work Race With New Features: Bloomberg
Analyst Ratings For Salesforce.com
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Degas Wright Jim Lebenthal Jon Najarian Kevin O'LearySmall Cap Media Trading Ideas