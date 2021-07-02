 Skip to main content

Why Lordstown Motors' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 2:37pm   Comments
Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) shares are trading lower on Friday following reports suggesting the Department of Justice is probing the company.

Reports also indicate the Lordstown Motors inquiry is being handled by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan.

Lordstown Motors Corp is an automotive company founded for the purpose of developing and manufacturing light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers.

Lordstown Motors' stock was trading about 11.7% lower at $9.14 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.80 and a 52-week low of $6.69.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

