Cramer Gives His Opinion On Virgin Galactic, Zynex And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) is a very expensive stock. It had a nice run, but he would look for other stocks. The class action stuff doesn't bother him.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR) is just terrific and Cramer would stick with it.

Cramer would not sell Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC).

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) is fine and it has a lot of hot money, said Cramer.

Cramer is a buyer of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE).

It's time to buy, not sell Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), said Cramer.