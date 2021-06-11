Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Tiptree (NASDAQ: TIPT) shares rose 3.05% to $10.45 during Friday's regular session. Trading

Gainers

(NASDAQ:TIPT) shares rose 3.05% to $10.45 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 291.6K, which is 62.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $342.6 million. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock increased by 2.98% to $10.7. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 430.8K shares, making up 22.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

