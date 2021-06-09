Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kimberly-Clark, Gap And More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) had a bad quarter. He is concerned and the only reason he would buy the stock is a 3.5% dividend yield.

Cramer likes Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT). It's a pure travel play.

Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) is reinventing in front of our eyes and the stock is going higher, said Cramer.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) is engineering a turnaround and it could be real, said Cramer. He needs to speak to the CEO to see if the turnaround is real.