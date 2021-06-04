Why EHang Stock Is Flying Today

EHang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EH) is trading significantly higher Friday after the company announced it successfully completed unmanned trial flights of its autonomous aerial vehicle EHang 216.

EHang 216 was the first passenger-grade autonomous aerial vehicle granted permission for outdoor open airspace trial flights in Japan.

One of the trial flights was completed at the “Leading the Revolution of Urban Air Mobility” event.

About Ehang: EHang is an autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company. The company's mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone.

Price Action: EHang has traded as high as $129.80 and as low as $7.59 over a 52-week period.

At last check Friday, the stock was up 24.10% at $33.74.