Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Marvell, MicroVision, More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 8:45am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Cerence Inc (NASDAQ: CRNC) is just one more software company. He doesn't want to play.

Cramer wants great innovation instead of minerals and he doesn't see that happening in Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC).

He would let the EV stocks cool down, so he is not a buyer of Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK).

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) got a very big push from a brokerage firm. Cramer agrees with the call and he sees the stock as a good place to be.

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) is a battleground, said Cramer. He would take some off the table.

Cramer can't believe that everyone has decided that Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is a great value at its current price. He doesn't want to fight it because he likes the CEO too much.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) went up because of an activist and Cramer is not as a big fan as he once was. He said the yield is not safe and he would take some off the table.

 

 

