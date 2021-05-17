EXCLUSIVE: PubMatic CEO Talks Digital Advertising On 'Money Mitch'

Rajeev Goel, the co-founder and CEO of the online advertising company PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ: PUBM), appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "Money Mitch" for an exclusive interview Monday.

PubMatic Vs. The Competition: Early on in the life of PubMatic, Goel said he recognized that it was important to build the best infrastructure in the industry, he said, adding that the company has a "systematic focus on infrastructure excellence."

PubMatic excels in processing speed and the quantity of data it can process efficiently, Goel said.

The company approaches digital advertising through the lens of infrastructure, which differentiates it from its competition, Goel added.

PubMatic is able to generate better outcomes by owning its own infrastructure, which allows it to be more transparent with its customers and innovate at a more rapid pace, he said.

PubMatic's Pandemic Positioning: The COVID-19 pandemic shifted consumer behavior online, Goel said, adding that PubMatic decided to increase its investments in the middle of the pandemic, which positioned the company to capture market share when the shift to digital accelerated.

The company is now seeing growth trends on both the advertiser and the consumer sides of the business, he said.

PUBM Earnings: PubMatic reported first-quarter financial results on May 13. The company reported earnings of 9 cents per share and revenue of $43.6 million. PubMatic raised its full-year 2021 sales guidance to a range of $195 million to $200 million.

The PubMatic CEO attributed the company's first-quarter success to outstanding growth in all of the advertising formats and devices the company supports. The company expects digital advertising to continue to grow, which will set it up for continued success in the rest of 2021, Goel said.

Mobile and video revenue grew 83% year-over-year and represented 63% of total revenue in the first quarter, he added.

PUBM Price Action: PubMatic has traded as high as $76.95 and as low as $22.42 over a 52-week period. The stock lost 5.68% Monday, closing at $31.91.