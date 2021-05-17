 Skip to main content

Why Bitcoin-Related Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 11:02am   Comments
Shares of several bitcoin-related stocks such as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin.

Marathon Digital Holdings focuses on mining digital assets and owns crypto-currency mining machines.

The stock was trading approximately 10.5% lower at $20.59. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.75 and a 52-week low of $0.41.

Riot Blockchain operates in a single segment of cryptocurrency mining.

The stock was trading approximately 12.6% lower at $22.72 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $79.50 and a 52-week low of $1.03.

Canaan engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining.

The stock was trading approximately 3.2% lower at $9.36 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $39.10 and a 52-week low of $1.76.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

