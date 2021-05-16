Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: DuPont, Stanley Black & Decker, Whirlpool And More

This weekend's Barron's helps investors identify stay-at-home stocks that still have room to run.

Other featured articles discuss ways investors can hedge against inflation and an investing strategy that brings growth and reasonable yield.

Also, see the prospects for a home appliance maker, a real estate services provider, a chemicals giant, a tool maker and more.

"Stay-at-Home Stocks Are on Shaky Ground" by Eric J. Savitz points out that many of last year's stay-at-home winners, like Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON), have sold off sharply as the economy reopens. Barron's reveals how to identify the stocks that still have room to run. See if Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) fits the bill.

Andrew Bary's "Whirpool Is the Way to Play Demand for Home Appliances" makes a case that, considering the financial progress, market position and earnings power at Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR), shares of the Michigan-based manufacturer are still inexpensive and have room to run.

In "Four Ways Investors Could Hedge Against Inflation," Lisa Beilfuss discusses what a half-dozen investment professionals have to say about inflation-hedging strategies. Is it time to forget gold and consider real estate, stocks like Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), Veblen goods such as luxury watches and collectibles such as baseball cards?

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY), the parent of Century 21, Coldwell Banker and others, has changed its ways to keep pace with rivals and cash in on the red-hot housing boom, according to "Shares of Realogy Look Cheap as Housing Booms" by Shaina Mishkin. See why Barron's believes that shares of the country's largest real estate brokerage are still a bargain.

In Daren Fonda's "KKR and Blackstone REITs Will Benefit From the Reopening," discover why commercial mortgage real estate investment trusts Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: KREF) are well positioned as the economy recovers and people resume travel.

"This Investing Strategy Brings Growth and Reasonable Yield " by Carlton English discusses how, when one top analyst screened for "growth at a reasonable yield," up popped the likes of AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO). See if the so-called GARY strategy is right for income-hungry investors.

The chief executive of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) sees growing demand for battery-powered mowers and blowers lifting the company's sales. So says Jack Hough's "For Lawn Tools, the Future Is Electric. Why That's Good for Stanley Black & Decker." He also suggests that favorable regulations could be a boon, as well.

In "DuPont Stock Looks Like a Buy," Al Root reveals why shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) look like a smart play on the coming phase of the economic recovery as it begins to play catch-up with its soaring peers. Discover what Barron's believes the prospects are for this Delaware-based specialty chemical producer.

Eric Savitz's "Used Cars Are Hot. So Are Online Car Dealers" explains that shares of Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA), Vroom Inc (NASDAQ: VRM) and others have seen robust gains as a semiconductor shortage has reduced the supplies of new cars. Plus, Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO) makes a big bet on legal sports gambling.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Whether the Federal Reserve is behind the curve on inflation

Ten themes that will define the future of asset and wealth management

Rethinking aging and retirement

What could stop inflation in its tracks

Where to find bargains now that the SPAC bubble has popped

Stock market volatility versus economic volatility

Exchange-traded funds for investors nervous about inflation

Why South Africa's beaten-down stocks deserve a second look

Why cryptocurrency may feel doomed, but the industry is not dead

What's next for Wall Street research

How bad ESG data is undermining trust in markets

Why rising inflation will continue to boost lumber, copper and steel

How disruptive NFTs may be to the art industry

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

