Why Precision BioSciences Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 11, 2021 2:55pm   Comments
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) shares are trading higher after the company reported its ARCUS platform showed a promising gene editing approach for transthyretin amyloidosis.

"We're excited about the growing body of data demonstrating this ‘one and done' approach with ARCUS, and what it may mean for transforming the treatment of rare genetic diseases in humans," said Derek Jantz, Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder of Precision BioSciences.

Precision BioSciences is a genome editing company dedicated to improving life through its genome editing platform, ARCUS. It leverages ARCUS in the development of its product candidates, which are designed to treat human diseases and provide food and agricultural solutions.

The stock was trading 12.14% higher at $9.05 per share at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.60 and a 52-week low of $4.45.

