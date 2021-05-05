 Skip to main content

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Applied Materials, Baidu And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 11:05am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Cramer said he loves 3D printing because Cathie Wood loves 3D. He likes Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM).

Cramer said Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is a good stock.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) reported an unbelievable quarter, said Cramer. He is a believer in the stock.

Ufp Industries Inc (NASDAQ: UFPI) is just a good company, said Cramer.

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIVI) is a good idea, said Cramer.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is a stock to watch because it reported an unbelievable quarter, said Cramer. It's going to make a stand at about $118, he added. He is a buyer of the stock at that price.

Cramer likes Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) and he doesn't understand why it has been trading sideways.

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) is down so much and Cramer doesn't know how much lower it can go. He likes Alibaba, but he can endorse Baidu, too.

