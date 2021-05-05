Cramer Gives His Opinion On Applied Materials, Baidu And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Cramer said he loves 3D printing because Cathie Wood loves 3D. He likes Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM).

Cramer said Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is a good stock.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) reported an unbelievable quarter, said Cramer. He is a believer in the stock.

Ufp Industries Inc (NASDAQ: UFPI) is just a good company, said Cramer.

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIVI) is a good idea, said Cramer.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is a stock to watch because it reported an unbelievable quarter, said Cramer. It's going to make a stand at about $118, he added. He is a buyer of the stock at that price.

Cramer likes Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) and he doesn't understand why it has been trading sideways.

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) is down so much and Cramer doesn't know how much lower it can go. He likes Alibaba, but he can endorse Baidu, too.