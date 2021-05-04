Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Ambac Financial Group (NYSE: AMBC) shares increased by 2.53% to $17.5 during Tuesday's regular

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) shares increased by 2.53% to $17.5 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 73.4K shares, making up 23.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $804.9 million.

(NYSE:OSCR) shares moved upwards by 2.19% to $23.25. Trading volume for Oscar Health's stock is 103.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 5.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares rose 2.18% to $25.75. Trading volume for Old Republic Intl's stock is 929.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 44.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion.

Losers

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock fell 4.23% to $10.21 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 786.4K shares is 24.08% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.

