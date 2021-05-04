 Skip to main content

Insurance Stock Gainers And Losers In Tuesdays Premarket Session 5/4

Jon Harris , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 9:26am   Comments
Here are the insurance stocks that are moving in Tuesday’s premarket session on the stock market.

Gainers

  • Lincoln National Corp (NYSE: LNC) stock rose by 0.76% to $64.62 during Monday's trading session. Lincoln National Corps stock is trading at a volume of 277,150 shares.
  • Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) stock moved upwards by 0.69% to $22.0. Manulife Financial is trading at a current volume of 1,053,828 shares.
  • Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) rose by 1.03% to $47.27 during Monday's regular session. Brighthouse Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 196,526 shares. 
  • Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) stock increased by 0.93% to $64.22 during the Monday trading session. Metlife Inc is trading at a current volume of 1,263,917 shares. 
  • Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) shares rose 2.05% to $28.84.Unum Group is trading at a current volume of 417,769 shares.
  • Primerica Inc (NYSE: PRI) shares increased by 1.25% to $161.77 during Monday's trading session. Primerica Inc’s stock is trading at a volume of 108,525.
  • American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (NASDAQ: AEL) shares increased by 2.29% to $31.69. American equity is trading at a current volume of 607,041 shares.

Losers

  • eHealth Inc (NYSE: EHTH) stock dropped by 5.03% during Monday's trading session. eHealth Inc’s stock is trading at a volume of 493,760 shares. 
  • GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GWGH) stock dropped by 1.69% down to $6.98 during Monday's regular session. GWC Holdings stock is trading at a volume of 49,501 shares. 
  • China Life Insurance Co - ADR (NYSE: LFC) shares dropped by 1.67% to $10.04. China Life Insurance Co - ADR is trading at a current volume of 1,173,221 shares.
  • Citizens, Inc. - Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE: CIA) shares increased by 0.06% to $5.90. Citizens Inc’s stock is trading at a volume of 68,211. 
  • Vericity Inc(NASDAQ: VERY) shares decreased by 0.07% to $11.04. Vericity Inc’s stock is traded at a volume of 24,975 shares. 
  • Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ: AMSF) shares increased by 1.17% up to $63.85. Americasafe Inc’s stock is being traded at a volume of 149,867 shares. 

