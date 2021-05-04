Insurance Stock Gainers And Losers In Tuesdays Premarket Session 5/4
Here are the insurance stocks that are moving in Tuesday’s premarket session on the stock market.
Gainers
- Lincoln National Corp (NYSE: LNC) stock rose by 0.76% to $64.62 during Monday's trading session. Lincoln National Corps stock is trading at a volume of 277,150 shares.
- Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) stock moved upwards by 0.69% to $22.0. Manulife Financial is trading at a current volume of 1,053,828 shares.
- Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) rose by 1.03% to $47.27 during Monday's regular session. Brighthouse Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 196,526 shares.
- Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) stock increased by 0.93% to $64.22 during the Monday trading session. Metlife Inc is trading at a current volume of 1,263,917 shares.
- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) shares rose 2.05% to $28.84.Unum Group is trading at a current volume of 417,769 shares.
- Primerica Inc (NYSE: PRI) shares increased by 1.25% to $161.77 during Monday's trading session. Primerica Inc’s stock is trading at a volume of 108,525.
- American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (NASDAQ: AEL) shares increased by 2.29% to $31.69. American equity is trading at a current volume of 607,041 shares.
Losers
- eHealth Inc (NYSE: EHTH) stock dropped by 5.03% during Monday's trading session. eHealth Inc’s stock is trading at a volume of 493,760 shares.
- GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GWGH) stock dropped by 1.69% down to $6.98 during Monday's regular session. GWC Holdings stock is trading at a volume of 49,501 shares.
- China Life Insurance Co - ADR (NYSE: LFC) shares dropped by 1.67% to $10.04. China Life Insurance Co - ADR is trading at a current volume of 1,173,221 shares.
- Citizens, Inc. - Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE: CIA) shares increased by 0.06% to $5.90. Citizens Inc’s stock is trading at a volume of 68,211.
- Vericity Inc(NASDAQ: VERY) shares decreased by 0.07% to $11.04. Vericity Inc’s stock is traded at a volume of 24,975 shares.
- Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ: AMSF) shares increased by 1.17% up to $63.85. Americasafe Inc’s stock is being traded at a volume of 149,867 shares.
