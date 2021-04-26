Exclusive: Vuzix CEO Looks Into The Future With Smart Glasses On 'Power Hour'

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) is focused on building super lightweight wearable computing systems, CEO Paul Travers said Monday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour."

The company's products offer the ability to connect the digital world to the real world, Travers told Benzinga.

The smart glasses and augmented reality technology company is working on a next-generation version of its smart glasses, he said.

The look and feel of the glasses will be something that has not been done before, the CEO told Benzinga.

The next gen smart glasses are powered by the "smallest micro display engine on the planet today," Travers said.

Professionals in the medical field are the company's biggest customers, he said.

Doctors use the glasses for reference alignment during operations, the CEO said.

The company is doing very well on the enterprise side of the business, he said, adding that the next-generation technology will only add to the company's lead in the space. Lidar technology will be included in future Vuzix products as well, the CEO said.

Travers Talks Vuzix Financials: Vuzix revenues are climbing quarter after quarter, Travers told Benzinga.

$1 million of quarterly revenue used to be considered a good quarter for the company, but Vuzix is now generating $1 million in revenue on a monthly basis, the CEO said.

Vuzix is scheduled to report first-quarter financial results May 11.

VUZI Price Action: Vuzix was up 9.08% at $25.23 at last check Monday.

Photo courtesy of Vuzix.