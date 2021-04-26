Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Ferrari, Palantir And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is just fabulous. He is a buyer of the stock.

Cramer wouldn't hang around ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) for a long time because there are too many players in the space. He likes the field, but it's a crowded field.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is for real, but unfortunately, it's a black box, said Cramer. He likes other software companies a little bit more.

If you want to own Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ: SWBI), that's fine, said Cramer. He is not recommending the stock.

There will be a news release on Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) and the stock is going to spike $3 to $4, said Cramer. That would be a good opportunity to get out.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) is okay, but Cramer would not overstay his welcome because the company is still not making any money.

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) is killing it, said Cramer. He is a buyer.

Instead of Mohawk Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MWK), Cramer would rather buy Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR).

Cramer likes Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE) very much and he is surprised it's down so much. He is a buyer.