'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Merck, Lennar And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 2:46pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Bryn Talkington said she has a small position in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (NYSE: STPK). It's caught in the SPAC-mania so it could easily go lower in the short term, she added. Talkington would wait for the IPO of Stem, which is going to merge with Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

Degas Wright sold Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK) last month because of the patent expiration for drugs like NuvaRing and there were also some setbacks in its pipeline.

Joe Terranova would stay with Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN).

Pete Najarian said he is not in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE), but he likes it.

