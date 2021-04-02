 Skip to main content

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 02, 2021 12:48pm   Comments
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Huize Holding (NASDAQ: HUIZ) stock moved upwards by 6.21% to $8.89 during Friday's regular

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock moved upwards by 6.21% to $8.89 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 76.4K, which is 39.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $466.9 million.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares moved upwards by 5.33% to $3.95. Trading volume for Conifer Holdings's stock is 39.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 13.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock moved upwards by 5.13% to $7.58. As of 12:40 EST, United Insurance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 72.1K, which is 55.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.4 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock moved upwards by 3.8% to $111.26. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 120.1K shares, making up 79.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock moved upwards by 3.3% to $14.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 32.3K, which is 39.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $772.6 million.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares rose 3.04% to $28.08. BRP Group's stock is trading at a volume of 183.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 58.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

Losers

  • Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) shares fell 4.69% to $8.14 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 11.3K shares is 81.98% of Kingstone Companies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $86.8 million.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares declined by 3.62% to $5.07. Unico American's stock is trading at a volume of 150 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.
  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock decreased by 3.5% to $25.94. The current volume of 800.8K shares is 24.02% of Oscar Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) stock fell 2.43% to $42.02. Employers Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 157.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 86.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes (NASDAQ:CNFRL) shares decreased by 1.36% to $24.66. Trading volume for Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes's stock is 10.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 503.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGFPP) stock declined by 1.14% to $25.7. FG Financial Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 305 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

