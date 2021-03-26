'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Cleveland-Cliffs, Vuzix And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) and notes he has a $25 price target on the stock.

Decatur Capital Management CEO Degas Wright likes CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE: COR) and notes the stock has a 4% dividend yield.

Aureus Asset Management CEO Karen Firestone likes O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) and notes there have been more drivers on the road post-COVID and believes it will go higher.

Short Hills Capital Partners’ Stephen Weiss likes Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI).