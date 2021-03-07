Cathie Wood Shares Thoughts On Nano Dimension

Ark Funds CEO and Founder Cathie Wood joined Benzinga’s “Raz Report” last week and discussed the history of Ark Funds. Wood also shared some of the reasons why Ark Funds owns several positions.

Wood on Nano Dimension: Several of the Ark Funds ETFs hold positions in Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM).

“Originally it used to call itself a 3D printed circuit board company,” Wood said.

Now, Nano Dimension has broadened the view of itself into a 3D-printed-technology device company, she said.

One of the important things about the Nano Dimension story is their contracts they are winning from defense agencies.

“We always look for where the defense is putting their money,” Wood said.

Wood said she is very impressed with new management at Nano Dimension and points out that the founder is still very involved.

Ark Funds: The Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) owns over 5.8 million shares of Nano Dimension worth $45.8 million.

The Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE: ARKQ) owns over 7.1 million shares of Nano Dimension worth $55.4 million.

Nano Dimension represents 0.6% and 1.6% of ARKW and ARKQ respectively.

