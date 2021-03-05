 Skip to main content

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Equinix, Walgreens Boots Alliance And CEL-SCI

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 7:53am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that Equinix Inc (NASDAQ: EQIX) is a real estate investment trust and right now, with the interest rates going higher, people don't want to own those stocks, no matter what and no matter how good they are. He can't recommend it.

The model has changed for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) because of competition from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), explained Cramer.

Cramer likes immunotherapy stocks. He would include in a portfolio four or five immunotherapy stocks and one of them is going to make all the money you need. Cramer likes CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM).

