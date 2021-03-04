Cramer Weighs In On McDonald's, Groupon And Facebook

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) has been inconsistent of late. The stock yields around 2.5% and Cramer would be a buyer if the yield goes to 3%.

Cramer's charitable trust fund owns Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). He did some selling, but what he has left, he doesn't want to sell because it's incredibly cheap. It can get cheaper, but it's inexpensive on its growth rate, he added.

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a local reopening stock and it is one of those that works, said Cramer.