Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Penn National Gaming, Snap, More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 8:22am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) is one of the greatest stories ever and it is not done going higher.

Those guys at Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) are terrific, said Cramer. He wants to buy the stock right here.

Evan Spiegel, the CEO of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), is the real deal and the company is doing well, said Cramer.

Instead of Tattooed Chef Inc (NASDAQ: TTCF), Cramer would buy Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND).

