'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For February 26

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 4:44pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Karen Firestone recommended a long position in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE: RMAX).

Bryn Talkington wants to buy NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Amy Raskin is a buyer of Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI). She said there is very strong growth in front of it.

Josh Brown likes Store Capital Corp (NYSE: STOR). He sees it as a reopening play and he expects the stock to reach its all-time highs over the course of this year.

 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

