'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For February 26
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Karen Firestone recommended a long position in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE: RMAX).
Bryn Talkington wants to buy NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).
Amy Raskin is a buyer of Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI). She said there is very strong growth in front of it.
Josh Brown likes Store Capital Corp (NYSE: STOR). He sees it as a reopening play and he expects the stock to reach its all-time highs over the course of this year.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Amy Raskin Bryn Talkington CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Josh Brown Karen FirestoneSmall Cap Media