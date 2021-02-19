Thinking About Buying Stock In Roku, Disney, Gevo Or Palantir?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Here’s the latest news behind Roku, Disney, Gevo and Palantir.

Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued sales guidance above estimates.

The company also reported fourth-quarter active accounts of 51.2 million, up about 39% year-over-year, streaming hours of 17 billion, which is up 55% year-over-year. Average revenue per user also increased $5.62 YoY To $28.76 in 2020 for Roku.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) will launch its Star lineup for Disney+ subscribers Feb. 23.

The Star service aims to attract more adult subscribers to the streaming service, with the likes of "Ugly Betty" and "Family Guy" joining the Star subscription package lineup. Parents need not worry if kids seek to watch the adult-oriented content. According to a report by The Guardian, all Disney+ account holders will be prompted to install a two-step parental control system involving age ratings on individual profiles and pin protection.

Disney's confirmed the Star lineup will make it to other regions over time, but there’s no word yet when the company will bring the Stars subscription package to the U.S.

Shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) are trading higher in Friday’s pre-market session after HC Wainwright & Co. maintained a Buy rating on the stock, raising their price target from $5 to $18.

Gevo operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) were trading higher after Cathie Wood's ARK Invest revealed the fund purchased 5,274,700 shares on Thursday.

Palantir delivers big data analytics software solutions to United States government projects. The company released its Gotham software platform in 2008, which is the platform that primarily focuses on providing data analytics solutions to the U.S. government’s intelligence and defense sectors.

Palantir also provides non-government organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes.