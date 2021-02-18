Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate: GameStop, ISun Inc

Retail investors have been on the hunt for the most shorted stocks to buy in the market this week. Share prices have reached record levels due to a rally of short squeezes. Here are the stocks in the market with the highest short interest including Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Gamestop Corp, ISUN Inc, Liquid Pharmaceuticals Inc, and Koss Corporation.

1. SKT - Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc - 40.86%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) was making great progress in its business prior to the onset of the pandemic. The real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on open-air upscale outlet shopping centers, was initially hit hard by the retail closures. The company came roaring back, leaving some investors to wonder if Tanger is still a buy.

2. GME- GameStop Corp- 41.95%

Gamestop is the largest retail gaming store in the world. At Gamestop Corp, they offer a wide selection of the latest video games and electronics. Gamestop Corp's stock has soared in the past few months as investors and traders have continued to purchase shares at a high-rate. Massive investments from online traders allowed GameStop shares to soar to over 1500 percent and their market value has risen to over 10 billion as of Feb 1st, 2021

3. ISUN- iSun Inc- 39.72%

iSun Inc is a Construction Engineering Company headquartered in South Burlington, VT. They are a leading solar engineering company that provides energy services by building custom hubs and solar panels for businesses that utilize clean energy. iSUN Inc stock was down back in January, but over the past week, investors have bought a large number of shares to help the stock rebound.

4. LGND- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc- 38.91%

Ligand Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and acquires technologies that can be used to develop affordable medical solutions. Lately, their stocks have continued to rise due to institutions purchasing more Ligand Pharmaceutical shares in recent months. As of today, 146.13% of their shares are held by institutions.

5. KOSS- Koss Corporation- 31.86%

Koss Corporation is a headphone company based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They manufacture and develop high-quality headphones and audio equipment. Recently the stock has soared up to 18% compared to last year due to investors buying shares from small companies that have high short interest rates.

If you are new to investing, you should consider consulting a financial advisor to help you with your investment strategy.