Cramer Gives His Opinion On AMD, Alibaba And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said AMD CEO Lisa Su is the toughest person in the business. He would buy Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).

The construction business is a very hard business, but if you had to navigate it, it would be Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J), said Cramer.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) is terrific, said Cramer. It had a big run, but there is plenty of business for the company.

Cramer prefers Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL), Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) and D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) over Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ: GRBK).

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) got through its problems with the government and now it is free to make money, said Cramer. He wants the stock to come down a bit before he pulls the trigger.

Cramer would hold onto Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) because it had an extraordinary quarter.