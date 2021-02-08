Here's Why Marathon Patent, Riot, Westport Fuel and Clean Energy Are Moving

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”.

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) are both trading higher amid bitcoin soaring past $40,000 and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) making a $1.5 billion investment in bitcoin.

Marathon and Riot compete as digital asset technology companies that mine cryptocurrencies.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ: WPRT) and Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) are both trading higher amid a report that Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) ordered 1,000 truck engines which run on compressed natural gas.

Clean Energy also signed a multi-year contract with LA Metro for more than 47.5M gallons of renewable natural gas.

Westport Fuel Systems and Clean Energy Fuels engineer, manufacture, and supply alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide.