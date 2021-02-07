'Fast Money' Picks For February 8

James McDonald, founder and CEO of Hercules Investments, said on CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade" that ProShares Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF (BATS: UVXY) will get another big pop in the next couple of weeks. It is holding at $10 and it had a 50% pop last week.

Karen Finerman is a buyer of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) ahead of earnings.

Bonawyn Eison advised viewers to buy SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY).

Steve Grasso wants to buy Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (NYSE: ALUS).