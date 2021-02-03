The Case For Abercrombie & Fitch's Stock? Charli And Dixie D'Amelio

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) may appear like a "dying clothing brand" but the company may have been dealt a lifeline through TikTok's most popular star.

TikTok Stars: Abercrombie's glory days may be far behind as the specialty fashion retailer saw its annual sales peak at $4.51 billion in 2012. Recent partnerships with TikTok superstars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, however, could give the brand a needed boost.

"Take a look at Abercrombie & Fitch... I know that they're a dying clothing brand, but all the D'Amelios now have brand deals with them." - @MiaKhalifa on $ANF

Last month, the TikTok stars partnered with Abercombie's Hollister brand for the third time after the first two iterations sold out.

Charli is the most followed person on TikTok with more than 100 million followers. Her sister is ranked eighth with nearly 50 million followers.

Abercrombie & Fitch trades around $24.53 per share at publication time. The stock has a 52-week high of $25.84 and a 52-week low of $7.42

