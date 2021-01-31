Market Overview

'Fast Money' Picks For February 1: Danimer, Microsoft, Star Peak Energy

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2021 7:31am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Barbara Ann Bernard said she likes Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE: DNMR). The stock dropped more than 12% on Friday and she sees the weakness as a great buying opportunity.

Bonawyn Eison is looking on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) as core holdings are going on sale.

Steve Grasso is a buyer of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (NYSE: STPK). He thinks the stock is worth around $70 on valuation.

 

