Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cardiff Oncology, Lemonade And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2021 3:27pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) is "just okay." He thinks it is a very speculative situation.

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM) is also very speculative, believes Cramer. He would rather buy NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Why investors prefer Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) over Root Inc (NASDAQ: ROOT) is a mystery, Cramer said. He thinks Lemonade is terrific but that its separation from Root is simply a matter of being more popular in the "Wall Street fashion show."

 

