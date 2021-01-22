Market Overview

'Halftime Report' Picks For January 22: Apple, KLA And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2021 4:36pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss recommended Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ: VUZI) as a buy.

Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Jenny Harrington likes IBM (NYSE: IBM).

Shannon Saccocia wants to buy Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

Degas Wright thinks KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) is a buy.

